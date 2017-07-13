After his death, a tribute to ‘the singing doctor’

Maybe Brandon Rogers would’ve become a big star. Maybe not. We’ll never know.

He was trying to win the America’s Got Talent competition and had advanced past the auditions, but was killed in a car crash in mid-June.

This week, the program aired his audition at the request of his family.

Rogers, 29, was known around Riverside Brentwood Medical Center in Newport News, Va., as “the singing doctor.”

The Virginia Daily Press said he died when the driver of the car in which he was riding fell asleep and hit a tree.

“He was a humble fellow,” said Bradley Touchet, his program director at Riverside. “He didn’t talk a lot about his exploits in the singing world. He had a chance to go out to Las Vegas and sing with Boyz II Men, but he didn’t advertise it or boast about it. We’re a very close-knit group here, and he just wanted to come to work and be a doctor with us.”