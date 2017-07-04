This or That

1,000 Words: The new Americans

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 4, 2017 0

I never get tired of these.

(Best observed in full screen)

Naturalization candidates take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America Friday, June 30, 2017, during a naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in New York. Over 190 immigrants from 59 countries became American citizens at the fourth annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony hosted by the library. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)