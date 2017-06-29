NRA critics: ‘Clenched fist’ ad incites political violence

The National Rifle Association’s latest ad — burning up Thursday’s internet — is a bit of a jaw dropper.

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch comes out with an anger over a political philosophy that could make a person wonder if she should own a gun.

In a letter to the NRA, Women’s March organizer Tamika Mallory called on the NRA to remove the ad “as it suggests armed violence against communities of color, progressives and anyone who does not agree with this Administration’s policies.”

Loesch dismissed the criticism of a congressman who said it exploits the shooting in Alexandria when a man opened fire on Republicans at a softball practice.

This ad was filmed in April. Disappointed you don't condemn the violence I'm condemning in this ad. Your assumptions are divisive. https://t.co/7UCqtPscYE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2017

“Their ex-president?” “Their media?” “Their schools?” That’s not divisive at all.

