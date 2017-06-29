Baseball umpire saves a woman trying to jump

John Tumpane, a Major League Baseball umpire, could’ve kept walking yesterday when he saw a woman climb over a railing on the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh.

“I just wanted to get a better look of the city from this side,” she told him.

He knew better, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He hooked his arms around hers, and suggested they go have lunch.

“No, no, no,” she answered. “I’m better off on this side. Just let me go.” “I’m not going to let you go,” he said. “Let’s talk this out. We’ll get you back over here.” “No one wants to help me,” she repeated. “Just let me go.” “No, we’re here to help you.” “You’ll forget me tomorrow.” “I’ll never forget you,” he said. “You can have my promise on that.”

“I was just trying to tell her it was going to be all right. There’s help,” Tumpane said. “We’re going to be better if she can get back on this side. I said, ‘All these people are here. Look at all these people who want to help you. We’re all here for the right reasons. We want to get you better.’ ”

“You never know what somebody’s day looks like,” he said. “It’s a nice day, everyone’s out for a walk, and somebody’s not having the same day you’re having. I was just glad to help.”

(h/t: Dan Murphy)