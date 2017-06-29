Arts & Culture

Dog wanders on stage during concert, likes what he hears

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 29, 2017 0

Let’s go over proper etiquette at the concert.

You don’t clap between movements.

You do clap when a dog walks on stage and takes up residence with the concertmaster.

We have no idea where this took place. This concert took place at the Great Theatre of Ephesus, an ancient Greek city near the present-day city of Izmir, Turkey. It has sparked a delicious discussion on concert etiquette on Reddit today.