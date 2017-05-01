Science

SpaceX launches a rocket and it’s still cool

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 1, 2017 0

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company launched a secret spy satellite this morning, so the usual bright and bouncy SpaceX online coverage was absent today with one exception: the still-fascinating return of the first-stage rocket.

As we’ve noted previously, someday this will be generally ignored, as the space program was once it became routine. Today is not that day, however.