Kids throw out first pitch at baseball game. Catcher is their deployed dad

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

On a day in which it’s clear that ballpark-proposals need to be retired, we cop to wanting even more of these: homecoming surprises for the children of soldiers.

It happened last Wednesday evening at a Carolina Mudcats game. They’re the Class A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Air Force Sgt. Lance Daigle returned from deployment in Kuwait. His children, Cameron, 11, and Karley, 13, were to throw out the first pitch, believing they’d won an online raffle.