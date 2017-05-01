Canadians show true patriot love when microphone malfunctions

The online reaction to an otherwise sweet moment is quite the barometer for the divisions in America.
A typical response has been “would Americans do this?”
Maybe it was just a nice moment and leave it at that, America.
In Edmonton, the microphone went out just before the start of the Oilers – Anaheim Ducks playoff game last evening.
So country singer Brett Kissel turned to the crowd.
An incredible moment
When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner…
…In Edmonton
🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6
— NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017
Would hockey fans in the U.S. be able to sing the Canadian National Anthem?
They’re hockey fans. Of course they would.
And they did.