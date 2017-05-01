Sports

Canadians show true patriot love when microphone malfunctions

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 1, 2017 0

The online reaction to an otherwise sweet moment is quite the barometer for the divisions in America.

A typical response has been “would Americans do this?”

Maybe it was just a nice moment and leave it at that, America.

In Edmonton, the microphone went out just before the start of the Oilers – Anaheim Ducks playoff game last evening.

So country singer Brett Kissel turned to the crowd.

Would hockey fans in the U.S. be able to sing the Canadian National Anthem?

They’re hockey fans. Of course they would.

And they did.