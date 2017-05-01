After Texas tornadoes, strangers rescue a family

When a pickup truck flipped over when tornadoes struck Texas on Saturday, there were plenty of reasons for strangers to think of themselves first.

But they didn’t, WFAA reports.

Tom Mitchell, who shot this video on his cellphone, had just started driving, hoping he could find someone he could help.

At one point he stuffs the smartphone in his pocket. That’s the point at which he saved a baby.

“I think it shows how the community and strangers all come together,” he told the station.

The other strangers who helped remain unidentified.

Everyone in the truck survived.