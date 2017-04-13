Wisconsin’s license plates are tapped out

It’s the end of an era on Wisconsin’s license plates.

There are no more six-character combinations left in America’s Dairyland.

The state will go to seven, the Division of Motor Vehicles announced today.

Six characters can provide 20-million variations, which took from 1986 to exhaust. Adding the seventh character will provide 100 million.

If you’ve done the math on that and find it doesn’t work out, it’s because I, O and Q are not used on license plates because they’re too similar to numbers.