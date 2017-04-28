When you catch a baseball

From the “Because It’s Friday, That’s Why” file:

We have contemplated in this space a number of times over the years about catching foul balls or homeruns at baseball games and the unchecked items on a life’s bucket list.

We can only imagine that the joy would be like that of a fan in the bleachers at Cleveland’s Progressive Field last night.

That’s a solid read by the fan. As the ball was launched, he had to judge the flight, run down a few stairs, position himself in the gangway and make the catch.

And he also had to be the guy who endured the ribbing of his friends for bringing a glove to the game.

Hero.