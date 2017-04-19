This or That

We should choose better heroes

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 19, 2017 0

A murderer is getting the nation’s attention today for taking his own life. If he hadn’t been a player in the National Football League, nobody would care.

What makes Aaron Hernandez so important? We love our football stars, even if they’re murderers. We make them important for one and only one reason. They played football.

We should choose better heroes.

Here’s one.