To volunteer during Super Bowl week, jump through hoops

A few decades ago, when network game shows were taped in New York City and I happened to live there, I went to a taping of one whose name I can’t remember. It was a silly and brainless show. Does that narrow it down for you?

Everyone in the audience wanted to be a contestant. So they told us that in order to be picked, we’d have to applaud hard and shout loud during the next episode (they taped many episodes on this day).

People — game show lemmings — shouted loud and applauded hard because they believed this is how contestants are picked for upcoming shows. The fools.

I had a flashback to that today when Chad Greenway sent this email to those who’ve signed up to volunteer — I was one — during next winter’s Super Bowl.

Captain Chad Greenway wants YOU for Crew 52’s Volunteer Team! The 2017 NFL Draft is just around the corner. It’s time to put together my volunteer team for Super Bowl LII. I’m looking for the best and the boldest volunteers Minnesota has to offer to welcome more than a million visitors to the Bold North. I’ll need 10,000 kind and passionate individuals, who can help us extend that warm welcome to our visitors, and who can commit to three or more shifts during our 10-day festival. Do you have what it takes? Let’s see it. Be a part of the Crew 52 Volunteer Draft! Download the sign at the bottom of the page and tell me why you’re the next Crew 52 draft pick, then snap a picture and share on your social media accounts using the hashtag #Crew52. The more you share, the more chances I’ll have to see it. Remember, I’m looking for the best and the brightest. Get creative! If you haven’t signed up yet to volunteer for Super Bowl LII, start by filling out the online application. If you’ve already applied, print the sign and fill out the reason I should choose you for my team! I’ll keep an eye out on my social media account to see what you’re saying. See you in the #BoldNorth! -Chad

Well, OK.