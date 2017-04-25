The drought before and after

Just a few years ago, California seemed well on its way to becoming Mars thanks to a prolonged drought.

It started in January 2014 and didn’t really begin to ease until a year ago. Now, there are no areas of the state in drought, the first time that’s been the case since 2011.

Justin Sullivan, of Getty Images, recently returned to all of the spots he documented during the drought. His images show that nature is pretty grand, if occasionally unrelenting.