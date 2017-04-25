The drought before and after

Just a few years ago, California seemed well on its way to becoming Mars thanks to a prolonged drought.
It started in January 2014 and didn’t really begin to ease until a year ago. Now, there are no areas of the state in drought, the first time that’s been the case since 2011.
Justin Sullivan, of Getty Images, recently returned to all of the spots he documented during the drought. His images show that nature is pretty grand, if occasionally unrelenting.
Gallery
Nicasio, Calif. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images **BOTTOM IMAGE** NICASIO, CA - APRIL 10, 2017: A home stands next to a hill with green grass on April 10, 2017 in Nicasio, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California's landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State's drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)View full galleryFolsom Lake Marina in El Dorado Hills, Calif. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesFolsom Lake in El Dorado Hills, Calif. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesFolsom Lake, El Dorado Hills, Calif. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesBidwell Marina at Lake Oroville. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Bernal Heights Park , San Francisco. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Samuel P. Taylor state park Lagunitas, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesWoodacre, Calif. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images **BOTTOM IMAGE** WOODACRE, CA - APRIL 10, 2017: Horses graze in a field on April 10, 2017 in Woodacre, California. Much of California's landscape has turned from brown to green as California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State's drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
