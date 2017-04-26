Teen takes grandmother to the prom

Jett Kobs, a senior at Unity High School in Balsam Lake, Wis., knows his grandmother never went to her senior prom.
“I never had the opportunity because I worked after school,” Sara Brown, his grandmother, tells Fox 9 News. “Dancing wasn’t something my parents allowed.”
Those days are over. Young Jett took his grandmother dancing at his prom.
“When we were there, people would come up to me and say this is really awesome. Even teachers and staff,” Kobs said. “Actually I made a joke if she said no, I would put her in a home.”
Kobs’ grandfather told the kid he had to have his date home by sunrise.
