Star Wars’ tribute to Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars franchise issued its awaited tribute to Carrie Fisher today. Fisher, of course, died in December.

It’s 4:46 of goodness which included a quick glimpse of General Leia on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The video was prepared for the Star Wars celebration in Orlando, the official fan convention, and was played at the conclusion of a 40th anniversary panel with George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christiansen and Billy Dee Williams.

“She was the boss. It was her war, and when I cast it, I said I want somebody young to play the part. I want somebody very young. When Carrie came in, she was that character. She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn’t much of a question,” George Lucas said at the gathering.

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected on Friday.

The convention, incidentally, is streaming here.