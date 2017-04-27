School trap-shooting team photo banned from yearbook

The Big Lake school board will meet tonight and they most certainly will remove a roadblock preventing the Big Lake High School’s trap shooting team photo from appearing in the yearbook. This, of course, assumes there’s a shred of common sense in Big Lake.

KSTP reports that a school policy preventing guns from being shown in the yearbook is barring the team photo. A trap shooting team uses guns.



(Video link)

Parents have pushed for years to get the team photos published in the yearbook, the station says.

“It is a school-sanctioned activity,” Derek Birdsall, the parent of a team member said. “It’s not like the kids are doing anything with it. They are literally just holding a gun.”

The chair of the school board says he wants an exception made to the policy.