Minneapolis’ purple lights cast shade on St. Paul

The purple tributes to Prince on the anniversary of his death are — not surprisingly — artistically inspiring and delightful. Unless you live in St Paul.
Rarely has the lack of whimsy and personality in the Capital City been more obvious than today’s Twitter feeds.
Minneapolis? Minneapolis knows how to light itself up.
💜 In honor of the artist we lost one year ago #RIPPrince #Prince #Purple #minneapolis #mpls #OnlyinMN 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ex51MHoMNz
— Mpls Institute Art (@artsmia) April 21, 2017
@DeRushaJ @KimJohnsonWCCO @Ali_Lucia @KylieBearseWX Target field in purple for Prince!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NAiRnPgqHU
— Todd (@dombrotd) April 21, 2017
Driving over the Lawry bridge in #Minneapolis . The city is lit in #purple. #SometimesitsnowsinApril #Prince #RIPPrince @JessieJessup pic.twitter.com/dmD4xLAx7R
— 🐶 (@mustluvdogs1971) April 21, 2017
Minneapolis is purple tonight #music #prince #RIPPrince #art #artist #musician #Minnesota #minneapolis #OnlyinMN #exploremn #fox9 pic.twitter.com/PG4MHYRyXe
— Steve Gyurci (@gerk4) April 21, 2017
Showing off our purple in honor of Prince tonight and tomorrow! #celebration2017 pic.twitter.com/OzRMNE9jsW
— U.S. Bank Stadium (@usbankstadium) April 21, 2017
The @MinneapolisFed is looking pretty great lit up in purple for #Prince! pic.twitter.com/ntEcLlq56O
— Isabella D (@Isadougherty) April 21, 2017
Minneapolis landmarks are lit up for the Purple One tonight 💜☔️ pic.twitter.com/ToMZPIhiNp
— A.J. (@ajtzielike) April 21, 2017
35W bridge in Minneapolis lit purple the night before the 1-year anniversary of the death of #Prince (photo credit Tim Zelenak) @KSTP pic.twitter.com/e9weG3gmx5
— Alan Hoglund (@alanhoglund) April 21, 2017
So cool. So sweet. So inspiring. So not St. Paul.
St. Paul? One sign.
St. Paul's iconic 1st Bank sign is paying flashing purple tribute to Prince this morning. pic.twitter.com/dgFe8nF3FK
— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) April 21, 2017
Garrison Keillor once described Minneapolis as “white bread” to St. Paul’s “pumperknickel.” He was so wrong.
Why must you be so boring, St. Paul?