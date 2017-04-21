Minneapolis’ purple lights cast shade on St. Paul

The purple tributes to Prince on the anniversary of his death are — not surprisingly — artistically inspiring and delightful. Unless you live in St Paul.

Rarely has the lack of whimsy and personality in the Capital City been more obvious than today’s Twitter feeds.

Minneapolis? Minneapolis knows how to light itself up.

Showing off our purple in honor of Prince tonight and tomorrow! #celebration2017 pic.twitter.com/OzRMNE9jsW — U.S. Bank Stadium (@usbankstadium) April 21, 2017

The @MinneapolisFed is looking pretty great lit up in purple for #Prince! pic.twitter.com/ntEcLlq56O — Isabella D (@Isadougherty) April 21, 2017

Minneapolis landmarks are lit up for the Purple One tonight 💜☔️ pic.twitter.com/ToMZPIhiNp — A.J. (@ajtzielike) April 21, 2017

35W bridge in Minneapolis lit purple the night before the 1-year anniversary of the death of #Prince (photo credit Tim Zelenak) @KSTP pic.twitter.com/e9weG3gmx5 — Alan Hoglund (@alanhoglund) April 21, 2017

So cool. So sweet. So inspiring. So not St. Paul.

St. Paul? One sign.

St. Paul's iconic 1st Bank sign is paying flashing purple tribute to Prince this morning. pic.twitter.com/dgFe8nF3FK — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) April 21, 2017

Garrison Keillor once described Minneapolis as “white bread” to St. Paul’s “pumperknickel.” He was so wrong.

Why must you be so boring, St. Paul?