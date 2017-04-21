Arts & Culture

Minneapolis’ purple lights cast shade on St. Paul

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 21, 2017 0

The purple tributes to Prince on the anniversary of his death are — not surprisingly — artistically inspiring and delightful. Unless you live in St Paul.

Rarely has the lack of whimsy and personality in the Capital City been more obvious than today’s Twitter feeds.

Minneapolis? Minneapolis knows how to light itself up.

So cool. So sweet. So inspiring. So not St. Paul.

St. Paul? One sign.

Garrison Keillor once described Minneapolis as “white bread” to St. Paul’s “pumperknickel.” He was so wrong.

Why must you be so boring, St. Paul?