Mark Heistad, MPR’s voice of documentaries, dies

Mark Heistad, the former MPR News host and reporter, known for a deep voice, gifted prose, and a long beard, died Monday night in Duluth.

Heistad was the classic public radio storyteller whose work, fortunately, has reached a new audience in the last several months as MPR News has reaired some of his productions as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the organization.

This excerpt, from Heistad’s 1986 documentary “The Land Between”, aired just last week.

The full documentary can be heard here.

“I got paid to paddle around the Boundary Waters for two weeks, recording the sound of the place,” he said in a 2008 interview. “That was not a bad deal.”

There were many more: He documented New Ulm’s experiences in World War II, explored how technology transformed the state’s rural society, and produced the biographical documentary of Hubert Humphrey, “The Politics of Joy.”

He said his production and subsequent stories on Humphrey were his favorite even though he said “he was not someone I grew up admiring.”

Heistad stopped shaving in 1975, the day after he graduated from high school. He vowed to keep his beard, he said, until he “started to feel old.”

He started to feel old the day he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and so he let his students at Morningside College in Sioux City do the honors.

It had to come off for his cancer treatment anyway.

Thanks to everyone who came out to support Dr. Mark Heistad today! pic.twitter.com/5GmWshaM3n — Morningside College (@MorningsideEdu) November 5, 2015

“As with so many other things in life, this is an experience I can’t control,” he said that day. “For me to worry or feel helpless is not going to do me any good, and it certainly won’t do my students any good (for me) to be in that mindset.”

His first job in journalism was as a general assigment reporter covering 12 counties. “I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “I didn’t have a journalism background, I never had a course in journalism, never had a class in broadcasting. And I had a ball, solely because of my ignorance.”