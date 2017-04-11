In condemning Syria, best just to leave Hitler out of it

Surely there’s a way to characterize Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons without suggesting that Hitler set a certain standard for depravity.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer gave it a try today, and came up short.

The White House press corps gave him the opportunity extricate himself. It wasn’t any prettier.

Spicer originally was making the point that Russia is likely to be isolated in its support of Assad.

He didn’t need Hitler to make the point. We have the pictures.

