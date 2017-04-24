War

For two minutes, Israel stops what it’s doing

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 24, 2017 0

It’s quite a sight once a year when Israelis stop what they’re doing for two minutes. Today is that day. It’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It doesn’t matter what you’re doing.

Surfers stand still on the Mediterranean Sea beachfront as a two-minute siren sounds Monday in Netanya, Israel, in remembrance of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators. Ariel Schalit | AP

After two minutes, the world moves on.

