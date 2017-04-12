Canada cops mobilize air power to solve candy caper

Don’t steal candy from an amusement park near Toronto. The cops will go to DEFCON 1.

The CBC reports that some kids swiped the treats from a store in Canada’s Wonderland amusement park on Saturday.

The police used officers, a helicopter, thermal imaging cameras, and a police dog to track them down.

These kids definitely learned a lesson on that night,” Constable Andy Pattenden tells the CBC.

The teens had broken into a store in the closed park, the CBC says.

They weren’t charged but were, instead, released to the custody of their parents.

The Hamilton Spectator called the caper, “One part Italian Job, one part Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one part Scooby Doo.”