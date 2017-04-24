All Alec Penney does is hit

Because he has Down Syndrome, Alec Penney, of South Fargo, N.D., doesn’t get to play much on the Fargo South High School baseball team. He’s never gotten a chance to hit.

But when the squad took on the Perham, Minn., team at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday in a non-conference game, Penney, 17, was penciled in as the designated hitter.

So he hit. Of course.

Alas, Perham beat Fargo South 4-to-3.

Alec got two hits and scored a run.