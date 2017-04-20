A USS Arizona survivor returns to his ship

Haerry is the 42nd survivor of the Arizona to return to the ship.
“That brotherhood doesn’t go away and as he got closer to the end of life, it resonated with him,” his granddaughter told the Associated Press. “He didn’t want to see the site or relive that disaster, but he wanted to relive that camaraderie.”
There are now only five survivors still living. The youngest is 94.
