A farm kid, a dad, and the greatest game ever invented walk into a barn…

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Kolt Kyler, 9, of Pierceton, Indiana, is apparently a pretty big Chicago Cubs fan and also a pretty good worker on the family farm.

“His work ethic is amazing,” his sister, Hannah Himes, says. “He’s been carrying around a bat, ball, and glove since he could walk.”

His parents know when a carrot works better than a stick and in this video, uploaded by his sister, the part of the carrot is played by some baseball tickets.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

The Cubs are pretty smitten by Hannah’s PR favor.

@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017

Because baseball is the greatest game.