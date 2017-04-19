Sports

A farm kid, a dad, and the greatest game ever invented walk into a barn…

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 19, 2017 0

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Kolt Kyler, 9, of Pierceton, Indiana, is apparently a pretty big Chicago Cubs fan and also a pretty good worker on the family farm.

“His work ethic is amazing,” his sister, Hannah Himes, says. “He’s been carrying around a bat, ball, and glove since he could walk.”

His parents know when a carrot works better than a stick and in this video, uploaded by his sister, the part of the carrot is played by some baseball tickets.

The Cubs are pretty smitten by Hannah’s PR favor.

Because baseball is the greatest game.