A farm kid, a dad, and the greatest game ever invented walk into a barn…

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:
Kolt Kyler, 9, of Pierceton, Indiana, is apparently a pretty big Chicago Cubs fan and also a pretty good worker on the family farm.
“His work ethic is amazing,” his sister, Hannah Himes, says. “He’s been carrying around a bat, ball, and glove since he could walk.”
His parents know when a carrot works better than a stick and in this video, uploaded by his sister, the part of the carrot is played by some baseball tickets.
Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017
The Cubs are pretty smitten by Hannah’s PR favor.
@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
@Cubs Trying my best. Working with the next #bryzzo 😆 pic.twitter.com/vqr9mLUsMc
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 19, 2017
@HannahHimes Do this one next! pic.twitter.com/dl8zo91UKZ
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
@Cubs pic.twitter.com/7qchLTy9Op
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 19, 2017
@HannahHimes pic.twitter.com/2nZxGGVWMc
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
Because baseball is the greatest game.