A Minnesota child dies by suicide

These are dangerous days; this is the time of the year when people are most likely to die by suicide.

Without mentioning why, Stillwater Area Schools’ Oak-Land Junior High School posted suicide awareness phone numbers and a few pieces of advice on how to talk about the problem.

That’s almost always a sign that a student has died by suicide.

That’s how these things get communicated — whispers, because experts fear that if suicide is mentioned publicly, more kids will succumb to it.

Colin Morrissey was just 14 years old when he took his own life last week.

His obituary is not a whisper.

Colin Joseph Morrissey, 14, of Stillwater MN, a perpetually kind, intentionally quirky boy who wore size 12 shoes but never grew a whisker; took his life in a bad moment in time on April 11, 2017. He will grow into adulthood under God’s direct care with the help of his Grampa Garry DeMott, Grandpa Larry Morrissey, Great Grandma Margaret Morrissey, his mother’s friend Nancy Chinander, and so many others who have greeted him at heaven’s gate with love. As a young child Colin loved to play imagination games with his sisters. He let them dress him in all kinds of princess outfits; until the day he learned he could be a ninja, or knight, or superhero. Always willing to sacrifice himself, he sought out others who needed a laugh or some reassurance. Colin loved making pinewood derby cars with his Dad and earned the Star rank in Boy Scouts. He grew to like working in the yard with his Mom. Fishing was a hobby he enjoyed so long as the fish went free uninjured. Last October he happily confirmed his baptism. Recently he earned a school letter in Fitness Center. Colin had many plans for the future. Colin will continue to be dearly missed by his father Larry, mother Tamara, his big sisters Elizabeth and Sarah, Grandma Kathleen Morrissey, Gramma Judy DeMott, aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates, friends, teachers, community members, and so many more people than he could ever have realized. There is no room for whys, blame, or regrets; just random acts of Colin (silliness and love). We must all go forward and live. The seeds of love Colin planted will continue to grow. All who might find healing and closure are welcome to attend services. Service Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14107 Hudson Road South, Afton. Private interment Evergreen Cemetery, Afton. Visitation Wednesday, April 26, 2017 3:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one-half hour prior to the service at the church. All those who might find healing and closure are welcome.

Having known Colin or the family is not a requirement.

Talking to or hugging the family is optional. There are no right (or wrong) words anyway.

Attire need not be formal or black. Given the option, Colin would wear shorts and a screen printed T-shirt (preferably green) any day of the week.

Do not bring whys – there are no answers.

Do not seek blame – there is nothing and no one to attach it to.

Do not have regrets – Colin would never want anyone to feel bad.

Tears and sorrow are welcome; but so are laughter, jokes, joy, and especially group hugs. Colin loved to be in the middle of a group hug.

Instead of flowers, please make a contribution to either Boy Scout Troop 9226 or SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Minnesota teenagers.