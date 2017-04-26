Sports

101-year-old wins gold in dash

Bob Collins Apr 26, 2017

Your Wednesday inspiration comes from Man Kaur, a 101-year-old athlete from India, who took home the gold at the World Masters Games in New Zealand this week. She was the only entrant in her age group.

Her advice after the race: “Just keep running.”

She has competition ahead in the 200 meters, javelin and shot.