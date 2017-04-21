Science

1,000 Words: You are here

Bob Collins Apr 21, 2017

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is about out of fuel and pretty soon, the space agency will lose its ability to maneuver it. It’ll crash into Saturn.

But before that happens, it took a last look at a barely visible dot between Saturn’s rings.

That’s where you live.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

(h/t: Paul Tosto)