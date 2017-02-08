Sports · This or That

Unhappy ending puts a damper on inspirational story

The main trouble with bad stories with happy endings is they quite often become happy stories with sad endings.

Such is the story today of Jeff Bauman, whom you may remember from this:

Jeff Bauman is taken for help after he was injured in one of two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April 2013. Charles Krupa | AP file

Jeff Bauman became the face of “Boston Strong,” the bravery that defied the fear of terrorism by persisting and recovering and standing against it. He represented what we like to think we are.

He lost his legs and learned to walk again. He didn’t do it alone.

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, left, bumps fists with Carlos Arredondo near the finish line of the the 2014 Boston Marathon. Elise Amendola | AP file

He and his then-fiance (by his side in the picture above) were the inspiration we all needed. Their relationship even became the subject of a movie.

In this March 14, 2014 photo, Jeff Bauman, who lost both his legs above the knee in the Boston Marathon bombing, poses with his fiancee Erin Hurley at their Carlisle, Mass., home. Charles Krupa | AP file

His now-wife, Erin, finally got a chance to finish the marathon last April. And just when you didn’t think your heart couldn’t swell any more, it did, when Jeff greeted her at the finish line.

Oh, if only life could be happy endings.

The couple announced today that they’re divorcing.

“Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends,” a Bauman family spokesperson told Boston.com in an emailed statement. “Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy.”

Ultimately, these sorts of stories remind us that the story is theirs, not ours.