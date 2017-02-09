There’s nothing like a community snowball fight

For several years now, New England has beaten Minnesota when it comes to snow.
We can’t even make fun of them anymore, which makes winters here all the worse.
A Nor’easter hit the region today, the kind I remember as a kid and the kind of snow I thought I’d find on a regular basis when I moved to Minnesota.
The kind that makes people on the Boston Common drop what their doing and have a snowball fight.
Is there anything the nation needs more right now than a snowball fight?
Gallery
Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.View full galleryPhoto by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories but reflections , observations, and debate.