There’s nothing like a community snowball fight

For several years now, New England has beaten Minnesota when it comes to snow.

We can’t even make fun of them anymore, which makes winters here all the worse.

A Nor’easter hit the region today, the kind I remember as a kid and the kind of snow I thought I’d find on a regular basis when I moved to Minnesota.

The kind that makes people on the Boston Common drop what their doing and have a snowball fight.

Is there anything the nation needs more right now than a snowball fight?