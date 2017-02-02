The ‘objectivity’ v. ‘fairness’ debate

Since this post from a reporter for Marketplace appeared this week, a number of people online have asked me for my opinion.

No, thank you. For obvious reasons, including the fact I don’t know anything about the details.

The story has been picked up by the usual journalism sites including Poynter, Washington Post, and Current, the public radio newspaper, which today considers the question of objectivity on its podcast.

I can weigh in on that but there’s no reason to say much new since I’ve said it before. I can only refer you to the Policy and a Pint conversation in which I got to debate my old boss, Chris Worthington, who’s a pretty smart guy when it comes to allowing journalists to walk right up to the edge of “the line” without going over. And he should know. He created NewsCut.

It was a fun evening and I miss participating in those discussions.

So if you’re interested in a more complex discussion of a far more complex issue than Twitter, for example, has the ability to handle, you can watch the video here.

Where is the “happy medium” of these sorts of things?

As I wrote in this post in April 2012:

There’s no question that many journalists have political leanings of one kind or another. But having them and actively participating in political activities are two different ethical standards.

No less a journalism god that Edward R. Murrow, however, staked out journalism’s role in calling out politicians. With facts.

But the reality is there are certain things one gives up when one chooses the profession. The freedom to actively participate in the political process is one of them.

There’s an argument to be had whether that’s fair, just as there has been over the question of how NPR characterizes some of the words from President Trump.

The argument, contrary to what we may think, is not new. Nor is the fine line clearly defined. At its foundation, however, is the presence of facts, not beliefs or worries or suppositions used as a pre-emptive challenge. That’s not journalism.

From the first week and a half of the new administration, the Murrow-like journalists will have plenty of facts.

[Update to add]

I meant to add this fine essay, in the form of a staff memorandum yesterday from Reuter’s editor-in-chief Steve Adler.

In his essay on how to cover Trump “the Reuters way”, he says reporters don’t need access, they need sources.