The lesson of the Four Chaplains

Flags in Minnesota are flying at half-staff today, under orders from Gov. Mark Dayton, who knows a timely lesson when he sees it.

The flags honor “The Four Chaplains”, who died on this date in 1943 when their troop ship, The Dorchester, was torpedoed.

There weren’t enough life jackets, so the four men helped soldiers to the lifeboats, then gave up their life jackets, linked arms, sang hymns, and went down with their ship.

George Fox was a Methodist, Alexander Goode was a Jew, Clark Poling was Baptist, and John Washington was Catholic.