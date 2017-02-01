Survey: What makes a ‘true’ American?

A new survey says language, not birthplace, is the core of national identity.

The survey, from Pew Research, finds only 13% of Australians, 21% of Canadians, 32% of Americans and a median of 33% of Europeans believe that it is very important for a person to be born in their country in order to be considered a true national — a true American, for example.

But a majority in every country surveyed say the ability to speak the dominant language is necessary to be a true national.

In the U.S., 70 percent of those surveyed said so, fairly consistent with the rest of the world, according to Pew.

That’s true for 83 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of Democrats.

Four in 10 Republicans said being Christian is an important part of being a true American. That’s a split from Democrats, although almost 1 in 3 Democrats agrees with the notion.