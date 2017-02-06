Ray Christensen dead at 92

Another radio pioneer has passed away.

WCCO’s Ray Christensen has died, the station reports.

Sad news for the WCCO family this morning. We've learned legendary play-by-play man Ray Christensen has died. More coverage on air today. — WCCO Radio (@wccoradio) February 6, 2017

He was the voice of the Gophers for generations.

“I think the two that stick out more than any other are the last second wins at Michigan in 1986 and the Penn State win at Happy Valley,” he told GopherHole.com in 2004, when asked about his most memorable broadcasts. “The Michigan win was incredible, as they were first or second in the nation at the time, and we absolutely shocked them. I have never heard 100,000+ fans so silent. Rickey Foggie’s run to set up Chip Lohmiller was so much fun to announce, and then Chip nailed the kick and the stadium sat silent. The Penn State win was such a big win for Coach Mason and the program. When Arland Bruce caught that lucky break, my blood pressure went through the roof, and then Dan Nystrom hit it through the uprights!”

Though he’d retired in 2001, Christensen returned to the radio to call a few plays when TCF Bank Stadium opened.



(Video link)

Christensen was inducted into Pavek Museum of Broadcasting Hall of Fame a year after retiring.