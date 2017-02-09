Owl lands on police car in Duluth

Don’t you just hate it when you’re driving at night and a barred owl lands on your windshield wipers?

Duluth police officer Richard LeDoux snapped the photo when it happened to him on Monday, the Duluth News Tribune says.

He was responding to a report of an injured owl by the side of the road.

It wasn’t injured; it was curious. You know how owls are.

“It was there maybe a minute or so. It didn’t seem to be in any hurry,” LeDoux told he paper.