Meteor lights up Midwest sky

Judging by the relative silence in the area, Minnesotans didn’t see the meteor that streaked across the upper Midwest sky around 1:30 this morning.

[Update: Former Wyoming Minn., mayor Sheldon Anderson says he saw it around 1:25 travelling east from Zimmerman, Minn.]

Plover, Wis., did.

So did Chicago.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

A camera atop a building at the University of Wisconsin in Madison also captured the meteor.

It cast a lovely glow on Oshkosh.



(Video link)

The American Meteor Society says it’s received almost 200 reports of sightings as of this morning.

It said the meteor travelled southwest to northeast.