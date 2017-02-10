James Wiitamak wanted some letters. He got some letters

An update now on James Wiitamak, the man with cancer who took out an ad in a local newspaper asking for cards and letters at the VA hospital in St. Cloud, Minn.

It’s working.

Becky Wegscheid, James Wiitamaki’s great niece, showed up to bring one more letter for the pile today.

Wegscheid works in Klobuchar’s office.

Another great-niece, Brenna Glodowski, got things rolling when she posted a copy of the newspaper ad on Facebook and asked it be passed around. Perhaps that worked too well. The original Facebook post and her account appear to have been deleted.