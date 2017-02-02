Here’s the teacher you wish you had

You wish you had the cool teacher like Barry White Jr., when you were in school.

You would’ve needed to learn your own handshake because that’s how he starts the school day. Each student gets a personalized “hand shake.”

White, who teaches in Charlotte, N.C., says it sets the kids up for a day of learning and gives them confidence.

“Each handshake reflects their personality,” he told NPR’s Here and Now today.

“It boils down to bringing some joy to them and making them look forward to a place they can enjoy going to” he says of his students, many of whom are low-income students and do not come from happy homes.

He said he was inspired to do something different with his students after watching LeBron James do the same thing with his teammates.