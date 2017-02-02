Dogs get the heave-ho on White Bear Lake

There may be no more dogs soon at White Bear Lake’s dog beach.

The Park Advisory Commission is recommending closing the beach, White Bear Press reports.

Matoska Park’s dog beach, between Sixth and Seventh Streets, has been canine heaven in the summer since 2007, but some residents have complained that there’s more space for dogs to swim than there is for humans, especially since the lake water is rising again.

“We looked at the main use of Matoska Park and it became apparent that the size of the space initially set up for the exercise area was too small,” Park Advisory Commission Chairman Bill Ganzlin said. “The first priority given the small amount of shoreline is marina use and, secondly, the swimming area. We voted to recommend to the council the dog exercise area be discontinued.”

He says the city has two other dog parks with access to water.

The City Council will vote on the recommendation on Feb. 28.