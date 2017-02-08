Cole gets a Zamboni



(Video link)

Here’s a little guy secret from the Northland:

There isn’t a guy alive around here who doesn’t want to drive a Zamboni.

That’s why Cole Schusted is a lucky guy.

KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert has the story of the 15-year-old whose parents say his obsession with the machines date back to shortly after he was diagnosed with autism.

People around the world, apparently, send him pictures of Zambonis.

“If you ask Cole what he wants to do when he’s older he says he’s going to retire being a Zamboni driver,” his mom tells Huppert. “In his heart of hearts that’s what he’s going to do.”

So some friends of his father built the young man a Zamboni.

And then, on New Year’s Day, a crowd at the Andover Community Center ice rink showed up to watch him drive the real thing.