Classmates share the love in Sioux Falls school

There are plenty of people in the world who will scoff at what a fourth-grade class in Sioux Falls is doing to boost a little self-esteem and get the kids in a positive way.

There are plenty of people who think making people feel special is a weakness.

These are the same people who spend their days changing their voice and saying, “Who’s a good dog? You’re a good dog!” to their dogs, who have no clue at all what any of it means.

The idea to try the same approach on humans spread into the classroom at the R.F. Pettigrew school after the faculty participated in the Spread the Love project this week. People face away from the white board while colleagues write positive messages about them. Then they’re invited to turn around and look .

RF Pettigrew Elementary joins in #spreadtheloveproject- For the month of February we spread the love! Every staff member had the chance to sit in the “hot seat” while other staff members wrote encouraging messages on the white board behind him/her. The expressions on faces when reading the messages were amazing. We displayed all of the pictures in the hallway so parents and students can enjoy them during conferences. Many of our teachers took this same activity into their classrooms and used it with their students. A photo posted by Sioux Falls School District (@siouxfallsschools) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:16am PST

“They don’t know who’s writing it,” fourth-grader Natalie Gardner told the Argus Leader. “But they know one of those words was from you.”

Of the many ills, facing the country right now, too much positivity isn’t one of them.



