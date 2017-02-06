Boston paper’s front page laments Patriots’ loss

Newspapers face a big challenge when the big game goes late. Wait too long to get the paper out, and the people complain when the paper doesn’t show up on time.

The Boston Globe scurried to get their Florida edition out in the Naples area — where Boston money spends the winter. It documented the Patriots crushing loss last night to the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

The caption on the front page did note that the game wasn’t over when the Patriots fell behind by 25 points, even though any truthful Patriots fan will admit they figured it was, too.

The Globe wasn’t alone. A lot of sportswriters’ stories got ripped up last night.

One Globe reporter, however, provided the script that would’ve run online had the Patriots lost.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)