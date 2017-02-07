Politics · Sports

After a sports championship, the politics

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 7, 2017 0
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, head coach Bill Belichick, right, and free safety Devin McCourty, right, hoist Super Bowl trophies during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday’s 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (Barry Chin /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

The convergence of sports and politics is usually an ugly scene and now that President Donald Trump is prepared to exercise the office’s traditional — and incredibly tired — welcoming of a sports team, it’s going to get uglier.

That much is clear in the immediate aftermath of the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory on Sunday night.

Some players say they’ll refuse to go to the White House.

Martellus Bennett was first, telling the Dallas Morning News he’s not worried what the Patriots’ owner might think. Of course he not worried. He’s a free agent looking for a payday after a Super Bowl win and the Patriots don’t give paydays to free agent players. He’ll be an ex-Patriot by the time the team comes a callin’ at the White House.

Devin McCourty, who might eventually be an exception to the Patriots’ spendthrift ways, was much more direct in an email to Time about why he’s not going,

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” he said. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

These won’t be the first athletes to skip White House honors, but it will be a chance to evaluate whether the sportstalk crowd is consistent in how they view it.

In 2013, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk wanted nothing to do with President Barack Obama and boycotted the event.

“I would say that I have great respect for the office of the presidency, but about five or six weeks ago, our president made a comment in a speech and he said, ‘God bless Planned Parenthood,’” he told KFAN at the time.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2012, Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas also passed, issuing a statement through the league about the size of government.

“I believe the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People.

This is being done at the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial level. This is in direct opposition to the Constitution and the Founding Fathers vision for the Federal government.

Because I believe this, today I exercised my right as a Free Citizen, and did not visit the White House. This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country. This was about a choice I had to make as an INDIVIDUAL.

Despite the goalie’s best effort, his boycott made no difference.

We will hear that athletes should just stick to sports. In a Twitter thread hours after the team’s parade in Boston on Tuesday, Bennett responded: