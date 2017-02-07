After a sports championship, the politics

The convergence of sports and politics is usually an ugly scene and now that President Donald Trump is prepared to exercise the office’s traditional — and incredibly tired — welcoming of a sports team, it’s going to get uglier.

That much is clear in the immediate aftermath of the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory on Sunday night.

Some players say they’ll refuse to go to the White House.

Martellus Bennett was first, telling the Dallas Morning News he’s not worried what the Patriots’ owner might think. Of course he not worried. He’s a free agent looking for a payday after a Super Bowl win and the Patriots don’t give paydays to free agent players. He’ll be an ex-Patriot by the time the team comes a callin’ at the White House.

Devin McCourty, who might eventually be an exception to the Patriots’ spendthrift ways, was much more direct in an email to Time about why he’s not going,

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” he said. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

These won’t be the first athletes to skip White House honors, but it will be a chance to evaluate whether the sportstalk crowd is consistent in how they view it.

In 2013, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk wanted nothing to do with President Barack Obama and boycotted the event.

“I would say that I have great respect for the office of the presidency, but about five or six weeks ago, our president made a comment in a speech and he said, ‘God bless Planned Parenthood,’” he told KFAN at the time.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2012, Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas also passed, issuing a statement through the league about the size of government.

“I believe the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People. This is being done at the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial level. This is in direct opposition to the Constitution and the Founding Fathers vision for the Federal government. Because I believe this, today I exercised my right as a Free Citizen, and did not visit the White House. This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country. This was about a choice I had to make as an INDIVIDUAL.

Despite the goalie’s best effort, his boycott made no difference.

We will hear that athletes should just stick to sports. In a Twitter thread hours after the team’s parade in Boston on Tuesday, Bennett responded:

I'm going to speak my mind because guess what… that's right for a looonngg time my ancestors didn't have a voice. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

When you look at me what do you see? I know you wanna ask me what sport I play. I mean what else could I possibly be besides an athlete. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

When you look at me see the father, the awesome dad, the author, film director, business owner, champion, friend, Hufflepuff beast. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Shut up and stick to sports!! Enjoy the low hanging fruits Marty. Don't climb to the top of the Apple tree and taste that high hanging fruit — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

This is part of the reason why I'm working to build Art Centers and Computer Labs for kids to learn coding. I'm not building gyms — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I'm not interested in building football fields or doing football camps. I'm interested in doing film camps and coding camps. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

You don't have to be good at sports young man. Go upstairs and finish practicing that trombone. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

You don't have to rap. You can score films. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

The first thing they tear down are the basketball goals. They can't tear down your mind. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

See when develop a vision they try to distract your vision with glittery things. Don't get distracted. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Your favorite athlete stands on his platform to be seen. I stand on my platform to shout. To be heard. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

They can't steal your joy when it comes from above. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017