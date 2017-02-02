1,000 Words: There’s a snake in the toilet

Isac Mcfadden went to use the toilet in his Abilene, Texas, home last week when he was greeted by a rattlesnake.

So he did what any red-blooded Texan boy would do. He called his mom, CNN reports.

“I was just like, what do you do with this? What do you do with this? I don’t know!” Cassie told a local TV station.

The company that removed more snakes from the home wants you to know on Facebook that snake inspections are discounted through the end of February.

Last week we received a call from a family in Jones county who had an adult rattlesnake in their toilet. Yes, in their toilet! (The snake found its way in from an opening in a relief pipe that I later sealed) This was the first snake that the family has seen on the property in several years…. When I arrived, I immediately noticed a few problematic areas. Intuition took me directly to a storm cellar where I safely removed 13 adult rattlesnakes. After a thorough perimeter check, I crawled underneath the house where I removed another 10, 5 being babies…. 24 snakes total, (including the toilet snake) and the family had no idea…. How is this possible? It’s actually quite simple; rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic- They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there…. If you have any questions, concerns or if you’d like to schedule an inspection, please let us know.

Don’t mess with Texas, snakes.