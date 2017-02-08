This or That

1,000 Words: That retired guy

Bob Collins Feb 8, 2017

You know those people in Florida and Arizona who send you messages whenever it’s as cold in Minnesota as it was this morning?

They’re like this guy, who retired at 55 and is letting us know he’s doing great while we’re hunkered down in our cubicle farms.

In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP) In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama kitesurfs during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP) In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP)

Currently in the Virgin Islands, it’s 82 degrees. The water temperature is 79.

Enjoy your day, Minnesota!