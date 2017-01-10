Woman who told the world WWII had started dead at 105

Clare Hollingworth has died at 105, and there’s a fair chance you have no idea who she is. But it’s a pretty neat thing to have in your obit that you’re the one who told the world that World War II had started.

It was she who spotted German forces amassed on the Polish border while travelling from Poland to Germany in 1939, the BBC says.

She was all guts and war was her business. She covered war in Vietnam, Algeria, and the Middle East.

She also broke — or at least tried to break — the story of British spy Kim Philby, the BBC says. He was a high ranking member of British intelligence who was providing secret information to the Soviets. But her paper wouldn’t run her story.

BBC Hong Kong correspondent Juliana Liu wrote a tribute today:

She had her own corner table at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, where she had visited daily. And until just a few years ago, according to club lore, she had her passport and bag packed, ready to go for the next breaking news story. She was an inspiration to all, but was especially inspiring to the growing cadre of women correspondents. In her long, distinguished career she paved the way for us. She proved that being female was no obstacle. Clare was larger than life. But what I will always remember is her zest for life. At her 105th birthday party in October, we – her friends, family and colleagues – toasted her with champagne. When offered her own glass, she relished it with as much enthusiasm as she lived her very full and trail-blazing life.

Before becoming a reporter, she helped rescue people in the path of Hitler’s forces by arranging British visas for them.

That’s not a bad item item for an obituary, either.