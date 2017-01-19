Update: Do presidents influence gasoline prices?

Last-day housekeeping: Let’s update the old misguided and inaccurate barometer to measure presidential performance that surfaced often since the dawn of NewsCut 9 years ago.

Gasoline prices were a big AM-radio talker when gasoline prices hit $4 a gallon, declaring that energy policies dictated gasoline prices. It was a big push from the conservative Heritage Foundation, you may recall. As I wrote in January 2011, the assertion failed to look at the worldwide economy effect on energy prices. Gasoline was at a low eight years ago because the economy was in the tank.

But let’s update the chart I used at the time, while noting that it proves absolutely nothing.