The gift of the repo man

Given the current state of affairs, we’ll take a heartwarming story anywhere we can find it, and Steve Hartman’s latest effort certainly fits the bill.

At the same time, however, we’d suggest a little more attention, too, on what’s wrong with a system where little, old couples struggling with the financial, physical, and emotional strain of Alzheimer’s and age, don’t have their 1998 Buick Centuries repossessed because they can’t afford the $100 a month payments.

“They’re like America’s grandparents. I saw my grandparents in them,” Jim Ford told Hartman about the night he repossessed their car. “And I made it a block before I pulled over and called the bank. And I asked them if I could pay off the past due amount.”