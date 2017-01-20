Student journalists sue school district in wake of alleged racial attack

The students who run the school’s newspaper and news website at St. Louis Park High School are making a stand for their right to data they say they need to tell the story of a November incident in which a senior boy allegedly pulled a hijab off another student.

Specifically, the young journalists are suing over access to security footage the school district may have of the incident, the website The Echo reports.

The suit, filed on Wednesday by the newspaper’s two editors, says the district is violating the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act by withholding video of the incident, which occurred in the aftermath of November’s election of Donald Trump as president.

The journalists submitted requests for the material but say in the suit they received only two heavily redacted documents in response.

The Echo, which is a student-run newspaper, needs to review the security footage for the purposes of news coverage. The Echo is seeking the truth about the incident, which involves troubling allegations of race and religious-based bullying. This is an especially important news topic for The Echo and the community, given the continued rumor and speculation surrounding the incident as well as the broader national concern over racial and ethnic tensions in schools following the 2016 presidential election.

The suit says school officials have refused to meet with the reporters over their request.

It says the students involved in the alleged incident participated in a mediation session in which the senior boy, accompanied by his football coach, denied the allegations. “During the ‘mediation,’ the freshman student did not have the opportunity to have anyone speak on her behalf, and was not allowed to object to the football coach’s presence on the senior student’s behalf,” the document said.

The security footage was not shown during the mediation session.

The students are represented in their suit by the Robins Kaplan law firm.