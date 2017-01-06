Salvation Army eases alcohol-free rule at homeless shelter

The Salvation Army has reversed a decades-old policy and will no longer bar people who’ve been drinking from its shelter in La Crosse, the La Crosse Tribune reports.

The local chapter sought and received permission from a division office in Milwaukee and a regional headquarters in Chicago to eliminate the requirement that people take a Breathalyzer test before being allowed to seek shelter at the facility. Any reading over 0.00 was grounds for being banned. Officials said the policy was intended to protect children at the shelter.

“With our population, a huge number of people are battling addiction,” Kelley Waddell, social services coordinator for the corps, told the paper, and officials questioned whether the policy was helping them.

“Now, we are using a harm-reduction model, trying to get people to see the harm they do to themselves” with addictions, she said, adding the facility will still require a breath test for those who appear inebriated.